Gail F. Claybaugh, 96, of North Baltimore, passed away at 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. He was born on September 2, 1925, in Henry Township, Wood County to the late Frank and Zella (Archer) Claybaugh. He married Helen Klingensmith on June 25, 1944, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2019.
Gail is survived by his daughters: Mary Jane (Skip - deceased) McCartney of Van Buren, Sue (Tom) Perry of Dayton, Nancy (Jim) Wymer of North Baltimore and Lisa Claybaugh of Bowling Green; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Thelma Davis and Alice Carles.
Gail was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Baltimore. He was a longtime farmer and Dekalb dealer.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour
(10 a.m. -11 a.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Rob Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Bethel/Ten Mile Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Baltimore.