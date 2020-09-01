Friedrich Schmidt Jr., 74, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was born May 25, 1946 in Abbensen, Germany to the late Friedrich and Anna (Babeo) Schmidt. On October 1, 1986, Friedrich married his wife, Doretta Fenton and she survives. Friedrich is survived by his son, Brian of Walbridge, OH. Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth Dittrich of Supply, NC, Anna Hess of Warsaw, OH; and brother, Martin Schmidt of Columbia, MO.
Friedrich was a Mansfield Senior High graduate and attended The Ohio State University, Xavier University, and Bowling Green State University where he received his Doctorate degree. He worked for Lucas County in Court Rehabilitation and Corrections Services, starting as a probation officer then administrator director, retiring after 31 years of service. Friedrich served his country in the United States Army in Germany during Vietnam before being honorably discharged.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.