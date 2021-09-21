Fredrick A. Quaintance, Sr., age 75, of Rudolph, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on January 24, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio to the late William Fredrick & Thelma Louise (Roe) Quaintance. Fred married Susan Bennett on August 26, 1964, in Haskins.
Surviving Fred is his loving wife of 57 years, Susan; sons, Fredrick Quaintance, Jr of Weston, Christopher Quaintance of Rudolph; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Thelma; son, Dusty Quaintance; daughter, Kimberley Sue Holland; brother William Quaintance; and sisters, Betty Smith & Jeanne Quaintance.
Fred worked as Pebble and Lead Operators at the former Brush Wellman, now known as Materion, for many years, was a Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan, an avid gnome collector, and his greatest love in life was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Wood County Memory Gardens near Bowling Green. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice of Bowling Green. Online condolences may be sent to Fred’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.