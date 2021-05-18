Frederick L. Wallington, age 100, of Pemberville and formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on May 17, 2021 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH where he has been a resident the past 20 years.
He was born January 23, 1921 to Elmer and Cora (Dunbar) Wallington, in Toledo, OH. He was part of the 1939 graduating class at Libbey High School. On February 22, 1942 he married Allie G. Harper in Toledo.
Frederick and Allie raised 3 daughters and celebrated over 67 years of marriage before Allie’s passing in October of 2009.
While attending Toledo University, in July of 1942 Frederick, was drafted into United States Army Air Corps / Air Force, and served during WWII in the 41st Squadron in the Pacific Theatre. Upon the end of the war, he returned home, becoming a mechanical engineer and started his career with E.W. Bliss in Toledo, and later retired from Owens Illinois in 1982.
Frederick’s memberships included: being a 70-year member of the Masons and past Worshipful Master of the Barton Smith Masonic Lodge, a past member of South Church of Christ in Toledo, and the Perrysburg Alliance Church, just to name a few. He also enjoyed bowling, playing softball, golfing and was an avid roller and ice skater well into his 80s.
Frederick is survived by his daughters: Linda (Michael) Hober of KS, Nancy (Jim) Snider of Amelia, OH, and Diana (Eddie) Wrase of FL; 11 grandchildren: Karen Murray, Michael (Linda) Hober III, Julie (Curtis) Ritz, David (Stephanie) Hober, Robert (Ann) Guerin, Jennifer (Matthew) Mabbitt, Laurie (Jason) Arant, Daniel (Heather) Guerin, Jonathan (Sunny) Guerin, Rebecca (George) Verdugo, Jeff Buhrow; 27 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Allie and his parents, he was preceded in death by sons-in-law: Melvin Guerin and Michael Buhrow.
Family and friends will be received 9-10 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., at Perrysburg Alliance Church, 10401 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, OH. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Elmer. Burial will be in Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials take the form of contributions to: Elara Caring Hospice or Perrysburg Alliance Church.
