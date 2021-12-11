Frederick “Fred” L. Burkholder, age 83 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, OH, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born on October 26, 1938 to Lawrence and Florence (Coffman) Burkholder, in Luckey, OH. He graduated from Troy-Luckey High School and on July 1, 1960 he married Mary Ladd, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Fred and Mary raised 4 children and celebrated nearly 61 years of marriage before Mary’s passing earlier this year.
Fred was a proud employee of Libbey-Owens Ford eventually retiring as a foreman. Following retirement Fred stayed busy and was known to offer help to anyone. He enjoyed raising rabbits and had been inducted into the Sandusky Valley Rabbit Breeders Association. With all of Fred’s accomplishments it was his family that gave him the greatest joy.
Fred is survived by daughters: Lori (Bill) Malicoate of Grand Rapids, OH, Amy (Don Derr) Fairbanks of Luckey, OH, Patti (Mike) Emch of Bowling Green, OH, and son: Wade (Mark Miller) Burkholder of Denver, CO. Grandchildren: Josh (Amanda) Fairbanks, Chad (Erica) Fairbanks, Ashley (Mitch) Errington, Ben Malicoate, and Heather Emch. Great-grandchildren: Everleigh, Maizey, and Emma. Brother: Gene (Terry) Burkholder of TN, sisters: Joyce Hiser of Oregon, OH, Carol DiStefano of NY, Linda Burkholder of Springfield, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Mary, Fred was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received 10-11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main Street, Luckey, OH. officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Bridge Hospice. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.