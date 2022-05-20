Frederick E. Jackson, age 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late John E. and Patricia A. (Messmer) Jackson.
Fred was a 1974 graduate of Bowling Green High School, where he was active in wrestling and served as class president. He attended Ohio Northern University and Bowling Green State University, where he received a dual bachelor degrees. He was a construction project manager for local companies.
For many years, Fred was an instructor at the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University in construction management. He was a faithful volunteer at Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania.
Fred loved working in his yard, following Ohio State Football and enjoying moments with their many wonderful pets, Prince, Dutchess, Lance, Squire, and Merlin.
Those left to forever cherish his memory are his wife, Kim Y. (Smith) Jackson, whom he married on August 25, 1984; his sisters, Louise and Patricia (John Leslie); brothers, John Jr. (Connie), Robert, Stephen (Rose Ellen), and Jeffrey (Sean Reilly); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St, Sylvania, Ohio 43560, with Monsignor Michael Billian officiating. Following the Mass, Fred will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.
