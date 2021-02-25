Freda Nungester, 96, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:45 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on July 2, 1924, in Wood County to the late Alfred L. and Martha E. (Jones) McCartney. She married George L. Nungester on June 1, 1946, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1990.
Freda is survived by her daughters: Mary Ann Clark of North Baltimore and Georgia Nungester of Findlay; brothers: Jackie “Butch” McCartney of Tiffin and Robert (Letha) McCartney of North Baltimore; sisters: Norma McCartney of Van Buren, Patty Creeger of Van Buren, and Shirley Hagemyer of Continental, OH; grandchildren: Darrel Clark, Charles Clark and Lori Nungester; great-grandchildren: Levi (Tia) Clark, Victoria (Zack) Zeis and Hadin Clark; great-great-grandchildren: Kharissma, Caden and Colton.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Guy and Junior McCartney; sisters: Thelma Campbell, Laura Jackson and Donna Billock; and her granddaughter, Donna Clark.
Freda retired as the manager of the Limbo Café, North Baltimore. She was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. A celebration of Freda’s life will be held in July of this year.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
