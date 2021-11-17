Fred J. Speck, 92, of Dowling Road, Bowling Green, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November, 16 2021. He was born to Fred H. and Julia Speck on March 13, 1929. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. For his sons he was a role model of work ethic, business sense and honest trade. Through his life and work, Fred embodied Ecclesiastes 9:10 that says, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”
As the youngest in a family of five sisters and an older half-brother, Fred took on the responsibilities of the family farm while still in his teens. This was interrupted when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. During his combat service, he earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. Upon his return home, he resumed farming and his work in the livestock business for which he was well known.
While time and aging slowed him down during the past few years, he kept up his interest in farming, the stock market, reminiscing, and politics. In addition to his family, Fred had a special place in his heart for his canine companion, Dolly.
He is survived by his sons Frederick A. and Steven J. Speck and their wives Pam and Patti, five grandchildren; Amy, Frederick C., Sarah, Anna and Steven, and eleven great-grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Millie, as well as his parents, half-brother and sisters.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Marsh Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2o, 2021 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22552 Carter Road Dowling, OH where additional visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Noble. Interment will be in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, OH. A bereavement luncheon will be served at the church immediately following the cemetery committal services.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.