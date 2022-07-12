Frank L. Smith, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 10, 2022. He was born on July 23, 1937 to Frank and Loal (Miller) Smith. He married Ruth Ann (Augustine) on May 10, 1958 and she preceded him in death on August 26, 2015.
Frank enjoyed spending time in Michigan at Rush Lake and found great joy in fishing. He loved being outside taking care of his yard, especially mowing, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Most of all though, Frank loved his dogs, especially his companion, Wilson. Frank started working for Huss Equipment in 1966 and became owner of the company in 1984 until his retirement in 2015.
He is survived by his son Brian (Marilyn) Smith of Bowling Green and daughter Christine Smith of Bowling Green. Also surviving are his grandchildren Ashley (Tony) Iler, Morgan Smith and Allie (Parker) Schaible as well as great-grandchildren Aiden Iler, Autumn Iler, Amelia Iler, Kanen Schaible and Barrett Schaible.
Along with his wife, Ruth Ann, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers Terry and Gary Smith and grandson Jon Smagola.
Visitation for Frank will be held on Wednesday July 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Frank’s honor to the Cherry Street Mission.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Smith family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.