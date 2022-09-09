ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96.

Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith (Bartz) Dick. Frank met his future bride, Shirley Garns, in the first grade. They graduated from Cygnet High School in 1944, and were married on June 18, 1946, in Indiana. Frank and Shirley celebrated over 63 years of marriage prior to her death in 2010.