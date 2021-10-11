On September 28th, 2021, our Lord welcomed Francisco G. Trevino, (age 61) into his gates.
Francisco, also known as Frank, was a United States Marine veteran, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Frank was known for being hard-working, loving, a rock-n-roll enthusiast, and an easygoing kind of guy.
Frank was born to Maria Garcia Trevino and Jose Davila Trevino on September 11th, 1960, in Napoleon, Ohio. He joined the United States Marine Corps on his 21st birthday and later moved to San Antonio, Texas where he would spend the rest of his life with his family.
Frank’s mission in life was to work hard and be a great dad and grandfather. He believed that there was nothing hard work and rock n’ roll couldn’t fix. He was always there for his family and friends and didn’t mind offering a helping hand to neighbors or those in need of his carpentry skills.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Valerie Trevino, sons Robert Anthony and Paul Anthony Trevino; granddaughter, Lilianna Lynn Trevino: Mother of his Children, Rosenda N. Trevino, and his brothers and sisters.
While there are no words to describe the loss we feel, we will always remember Frank for the peacemaker he was and a devoted man to his family.
Visitation for Frank will be on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m., where a rosary service will begin at 6 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402.
Frank’s Funeral Mass will be on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Interment with military honors will follow at Saint Louis Cemetery in Custar, Ohio.