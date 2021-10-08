Frances Marie (“Fran”) Thomas, 87, of Waterville, died on October 6, 2021 at Browning Masonic Community. She was born March 9, 1934, in Cement City, MI to Kermit and Elsie (Miller) Smith. After graduating from Monroe High School in 1952, she moved to Toledo, where she worked for Glass Fibers and met her husband, Richard. Rich and Fran were married on September 29, 1956, at Zion EUB Church in Whitehouse. After living in Maumee for ten years, they bought a farm near Rich’s family in Providence Township, where they resided until 2014.
Fran was a meticulous bookkeeper. She worked in the payroll department at BGSU for 25 years and served seven terms as Providence Township Clerk from 1968-1996. After retirement she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary in Whitehouse and Lucas County and enjoyed working part-time for Nilsson’s Landscaping. She and Rich maintained a busy social life with their large number of family and friends and took many memorable trips. Her desserts will be sorely missed. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, where she sang in the choir.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Boyd Box; sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas; nephew, Jimmy Thomas and niece, Karis Box.
She is survived by her son, Charles (Tina) of Grand Rapids;grandson, Adam of Clemson, SC, and granddaughter, Megan (Ryan) Long of Covington, IN; great-grandchildren, Reagan Grace and Baby Long (expected in November); step grandchildren, Richard (Julie) Amos III of Roanoke, IN and Holly Amos of Boulder, CO; step great-grandchildren, Ellynn and Evan Amos; sister-in-law, Donna Box of Grand Rapids and brothers-in-law, Lee, Gary (Frances), and Stephen of Waterville; and daughter-in-law, Amy (Blair) Dyke of Grand Rapids.
Visitation will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Zion United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Zion UMC or the American Legion Auxiliary #384.
The family is grateful for the loving care Fran received from the staff at Browning Masonic Community and from Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Whitehouse, Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneral home.com.