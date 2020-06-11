Frances Feather, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1930 to the late Louis and Clara (Rich) Capelle in Bowling Green. She married John Feathers on August 8, 1957 and they were married until he passed away in 1981.
Frances is survived by her sons: William Feather of Bowing Green; and Carl Feather of Perrysburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John; and infant son John Jr.
A Private Burial will be held in Weston Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com