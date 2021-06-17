Frances Barbara Bruns of Loveland formerly of Bowling Green. Beloved wife of the late Robert Frank Bruns. Loving mother of Julie (Jim) Weinandy, Bob (Karen) Bruns, Tom (Pam) Bruns, Jeanne (Dave) Cors, John (Allison) Bruns, Bill (Melissa) Bruns, and Jim (Julia) Bruns. Cherished grandmother of Joe Weinandy, Tom Weinandy, John Weinandy, Mary Weinandy, Sam (Jenny) Weinandy, James Weinandy, Bobby Bruns, Brian Bruns, Kate Bruns, Billy (Brittany) Bruns, Michelle Bruns, Laura Bruns, Tommy Bruns, Sarah Bruns, Carolyn Bruns, Jake Bruns, Audrey Cors, Joey Cors, Jack Bruns, Randy Bruns, Madeline Bruns, Grace Bruns, Robert Bruns, Johnny Bruns, Annie Bruns, Sophia Bruns, Emma Bruns and Jenna Bruns. Proud great grandmother of Ayla Weinandy, Micah Weinandy, Natalie Bruns, Claire Bruns and Jake Bruns. Dear sister of the late Adeline (Johnny) Chidder, the late Stan (Ruth) Loscko, the late Carl (Maxine) Loscko, the late Ted (Clare) Loscko, the late Tommy (Cecile) Loscko, and the late Joe Loscko.
Passed away June 16, 2021 at the age of 81. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Sunday, June 20 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 21 at St. Margaret of York, 9499 Columbia Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 22 at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery, Maple Street, St. Henry, OH 45883. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be directed to St. Margaret of York. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com