Frances B. Swartz, age 101, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bowling Green Manor where she had been a resident.
She was born on June 23, 1919 in Richmond, VA to Norfleet and Eva (Faison) Branch. Frances married Norman H. Swartz on April 18, 1942 in Richmond VA and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2000.
She was a life member of First Presbyterian Church, member of the Mental Culture Club and Garden Club, all of Pemberville. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and cake decorating. It was her family that she enjoyed the most.
Frances is survived by her children: Jane (Tom) Lingenfelder of Perrysburg, and Thomas (Sheila) Swartz of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Ross (Karis) Lingenfelder, Brooke Lingenfelder, Michael (Jennifer) Swartz, Marcy (Dana) Schmeltz and Mallory Swartz. Great-grandchildren: Maya Schmeltz, Makenna Schmeltz, Alyssa Cassiman and Jack Lingenfelder.
In addition to her husband Norman, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Garland and William Branch and sister, Margaret Bass.
Frances will be laid to rest next to Norman, in a family Committal Service at Eisenhour Cemetery, Pemberville, OH.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Pemberville First Presbyterian Church or a Charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Pemberville, OH.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.