Ford Curtiss “Curt” Sheffel, 65, of Findlay, passed away peacefully at 9:39pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with his daughter and sisters by his side.
Curt was born June 1, 1965 in Findlay to Ford Curtis “Curt” Sheffel and E. “Louise” (Rodabaugh-Sheffel) Livingston. His father and step-mother, Julia Sheffel, survive in Findlay. He is preceded in death by his mother and Step-father, Jim Livingston.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Tyler) Smith of Vanlue; grandson, Josiah Smith and four sisters: Vickie Aller of Findlay, Teresa Sheffel of Bradner, Paula (Bryan) Sidle of Wayne and Joanna (Mike) Fairbanks of Gibsonburg.
Curt graduated from Findlay High School in 1975 and lived most of his life in Hancock County and a short time in Bradner. He spent most of his working life as a mold setter at Whirpool Corp. in Findlay. He retired in 2019 after 35 years of service.
His willingness to help others was nurtured from an early age through scouting. He achieved the highest scouting rank attainable, Eagle Scout and fulfilled a childhood dream of experiencing Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
When he wasn’t working, Curt enjoyed woodworking, gardening, trips to Amish country and spoiling his grandson. He attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church near Findlay.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Blanchard Valley Hospital for their loving care throughout his battle the past month.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 8pm on Monday, November 29, 2021and one hour, 10 – 11am, prior to the service on Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Curt’s funeral will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the funeral home, with Pastor Herb Koonce officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flag City Honor Flight and sent to the funeral home.
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Curt's family