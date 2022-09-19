Florence Wittenmyer, 83, of Spencerville, passed away at 8:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on April 8, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Merle and Goldie (Brown) Sterling. She married James Wittenmyer on January 28, 1968, and he survives.

Florence is also survived by half-brother, Richard Sterling of Findlay; half-sisters: Wanda Mills of AZ and Merlene Sterling of AZ.