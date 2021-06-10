TOLEDO - Florence McGinnis, 84, of Toledo passed away Sunday June 6, 2021. She was born June 30, 1936 in South Webster, Ohio.
Florence was a hairdresser and an artist in her profession. It was a childhood calling. She owned and operated a seaside salon in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and resided there for many years. She taught cosmetology in Alexandria, Virginia and loved her multinational students. She cut hair in her dreams to the end!
Florence had many friends, and many lifelong friends. She was a cherished friend as well. Florence was a willful, strong, independent woman. She was fiercely devoted to her family. Her son-in-law Dan lovingly cared for her, taking over business for her. She had a chair side drawer designated as “Dan’s office”. She was fluent in her understanding of politics and practiced conservative values. She was a paradox of humility and pride…
Life here held heartaches and challenges and she stood, and kneeled, through them all. Mom was a Christian soldier and a prayer warrior. She entered glory June 6, 2021.
Sadly missed yet always alive in our hearts.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Dan) Huffman of Perrysburg, Ohio and Yolonda (Pat) Foley of Texas; granddaughters, Angelia Huffman of Maumee, Ohio, Forest Brook Foley of New Mexico and Ashley Foley of Colorado; great grandsons, Ireland and Levi; grand dogs, Liza Jane and Yankee.
She was preceded in death by a son, Barry Reed.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with arrangements being handled by D.W. Swick Funeral Home (Wolfe-Nelson Chapel) in Sciotoville, Ohio.
Online condolences may be sent to DWSwickFuneralHome.com.