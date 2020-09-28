Florence M. Schwyn, 98, passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 25th, 2020 at her home.
Florence’s full, eventful life started on May 15, 1922 in London, England to the late John and Emily (Ward) Cleverly. She was the middle of five children (Alice Roberts, Winefred Moore, Edward Cleverly, and Leslie Cleverly) all of which preceded her in death. The family moved to Slough, England where she dedicated six years of service to World War II, working in a laboratory, watching the night sky for German planes, and entertaining troops as part of a tap dance group. She lived through the blackouts, rationing, and air raids of WWII, sat in a spitfire on an air force base and even dodged bullets from an enemy aircraft one evening walking home. She recalled these memories fondly as an adventure that shaped her future.
A night out with friends changed her life when she met Roland A. Schwyn, an American USAAF private. It was love at first sight. They married in Slough, England in 1944 and welcomed their first child the next year. She and their one year-old son traveled to America in 1946 with other war brides on the Queen Mary, where the family settled in Cygnet, OH. They went on to have two more children. Florence cared for her family and traveled with her husband until his passing in 1979.
Florence took over her husband’s positions as a director of the Suburban Natural Gas company and served on the Wayne Library Board. She loved birds, collecting tea pots, history, and working with family members to move their lives forward in a constructive manner.
As a devoted grandmother she gave a lifetime of fun and happy memories to each of her grandchildren. Selfless, she always put others first. No one ever had a bad thing to say about her. A marvelous storyteller who loved people, even strangers commented that she was a joy to talk to and know.
She was the glue that held the family together and will be dearly missed. Florence leaves behind many in the USA and England who love her. Three children: Roland J. Schwyn, Christina (Mike) Wallace, Carla (David) Sanderson; four grandchildren: Loren, Rachel (Erick) Donley, Jeremy Wallace, and Jessica (Lauren) Sanderson; four great-grandchildren: Michael and Katherine, Carlie Sanderson, and Charlotte Donley; nieces Pamela Pritchard, Linda Tomlinson, and Elaine Gay, many great nieces and nephews, and her dear friend and neighbor Betty (Rick) Lawrence.
Friends and family can pay their respects at a visitation Monday, Sept. 28th from 4-7pm at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in North Baltimore, OH. A funeral mass will follow Tuesday, Sept. 29th at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore, OH with a graveside committal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore, OH and an honorable mention to the fine nurses and staff at Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com