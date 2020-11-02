Florence “LaVerne” Tolles, 86, of Weston, Ohio passed away on October, 31, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1933 to the late Owen and Mae (Triggs) Mercer. She married Donald Tolles on September 2, 1950 and they were married for 59 years before he passed on December 28, 2009.
LaVerne is survived by her daughters: Darlene Beggs; Brenda (Mike) Davies; sons: Ronald (Audra) Tolles; Randy (Ann) Tolles; grandchildren: Jordan (Devon) Black; Jennifer (Brian) Thrasher; Justine Tolles; Zachary (Logan) Davies; Seth Davies; great-grandchildren: Hayden, Henzlee; and Hollyn Black. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers: Robert, Howard, Carl and Dale.
Laverne enjoyed camping with her family, and attending grandchildren, great grand children’s sporting events. She was a big Detroit Tigers Fan and would go to games when ever she could. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in LaVerne’s honor may be gifted to the Weston EMS, PO Box 105 Weston, Ohio 43569 or Sonlight Church 19920 Sand Ridge Rd, Weston, OH 43569.
Visitation for LaVerne will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Her funeral will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery.
