Florence Joanne Espen, longtime resident of Maumee and Perrysburg, passed away four days before her 92nd birthday at Perrysburg Mercy Hospital on December 13, 2020.
Jan, as the preferred to be called, was the daughter of X. Carl and Isabelle Poulson of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jan was a graduate of Withrow High School and studied interior design at the University of Cincinnati. She married Fred S. Espen, a World War II Navy veteran, who enlisted in 1945 and was stationed in the South Pacific on the USS Sierra.
Jan worked at Maumee Carpet Laying service at 207 Louisiana Ave. that she owned with her husband Fred. Together they carpeted the 4-floor addition at Holiday Inn French Quarter, and they were husband and wife presidents of the Perrysburg Downtown Business Associates. She also worked for Lee’s Trim Shop, McCrory’s, TG & Y, Big Lots, Kazmaier’s and the Andersons in Maumee.
When Fred passed away October 3, 2015, Jan moved into the house that they helped purchase for daughter Stephanie on Cherry Street in Perrysburg: it was there she spent the rest of her life.
Jan as well as her husband and daughter have donated their bodies to the University of Toledo Medical College Anatomical Donation Program.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband Fred, and son Fritz also known as Sandy.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Hennigan, former son-in-law Dale Hennigan, granddaughter Andrea Whiting (Corey), great-grandsons Jaydon and Colton, and longtime friend Nancy Burnor.
There will be no services, but your kindness is very much appreciated along with considering body or organ donation.