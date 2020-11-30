Faye Evelyn Stager, 79, of Tiffin, passed away at 1:39 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence.
Faye was born on March 28, 1941, to the late Virgil D. and Leonice (Brenneman) Kirkendall. She married Ronald St. Clair and they later divorced and then she married Ronald Kistler and they also divorced.
Faye is survived by her son, Ricky Kistler of Fremont, a daughter, Charlene Hicks of Tiffin, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Woessner of Bowling Green.
Faye worked at the Green Springs Rehab facility and later retired from Whirlpool in Clyde. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and the owner/operator of Country Wicks & Wares in Tiffin. Faye was a 1959 graduate of Montgomery Local High School in Wayne, Ohio.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Aaron Dean.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. There will be a private family burial held at Seneca Memory Gardens in Tiffin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Veterans Council. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.