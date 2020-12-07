Father Thomas James Leyland, age 82, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at the Ursuline Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on March 11, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Veronica (Ragan) Leyland. As a child, Father Tom attended St. Rose Catholic School and later graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1956. He furthered his studies at the University of Detroit by earning his Bachelor’s Degree in French and a Master’s Degree in Education and English from Xavier University.
Father Tom attended Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary of the West and on May 29, 1965 he was ordained in the Rosary Cathedral in Toledo by Bishop George Rehring. Upon being ordained, he had many assignments: from 1965 – 1968 he was the Assistant Pastor at Saint Peter Parish, Mansfield; 1968 – 1970 the Assistant Pastor at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Toledo; in 1970 he attended Graduate Studies at the St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO; 1970 – 1975 was an instructor at Cardinal Stritch High School; 1975 – 1977 the Pastor at Community of the Risen Christ, Toledo; 1977 – 1985 the Pastor at Holy Rosary Parish, Toledo; 1985 –1999 the Pastor at Saint Aloysius Parish, Bowling Green; 1999 – 2007 the Pastor at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Perrysburg, and achieved Senior Status on July 1, 2007. Throughout his ministry he was known for his dedication and faithfulness to the Church and the parishioners that he dearly loved and served.
After retirement, Father Tom helped extensively with the Notre Dame Sisters and also at St. Rose Catholic Church. He enjoyed crosswords, watching baseball, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Father Tom is survived by his siblings, Judith Miller Garn (G. Joseph Jr), James (Kathleen), Daniel (Colette) and Lawrence (Margaret), sister-in-law, Diane Leyland and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, sister, Sharon (Deane) Sherman, nephew, Philip Miller and many aunts and uncles.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all services. Reception of the Body will be held at 3:45 pm on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg, with visitation to follow from 4:00-8:00 pm. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday December 10, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 pm at St. Rose Catholic Church with a Vigil to follow at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am on Friday December 11, 2020 at St. Rose Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas, Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo. A private (family only) Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed by Live Stream at Father Tom’s obituary page at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the James A. and Veronica G. Leyland Scholarship Fund at St. Rose Schools. The Witzler Shank Walker Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.