Ezequiel Gonzalez ” Oscar”, 78, of McClure, Ohio passed away December 28, 2021.
He was born on May 18, 1943 to the late Trinidad and Maria (Reyes) Gonzalez in Laredo, Texas. He is survived by his daughters: Belinda Garcia, Maribel (Frank) Gonzalez- Perry, Monica (John McNett) Gonzalez; sons: Rene Garcia, David (Yolanda) Garcia, Ricardo (Martha) Garcia, Ezequiel Gonzalez II (Catherine Rodriquez), Daniel (Monica) Gonzalez; siblings: Carmen Lerma, Victor, Fernando, Trinidad Jr., Ricardo, Graciela, Esteban, Maria and Margarita Gonzalez; 28 grandchildren and one on the way; and 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents: Trinidad and Maria; brothers: Mario, Moses, and Roberto Gonzalez; sister: Elvira Salazar. Oscar was the rock of the family, loved helping people and was an awesome dad and grandpa. He was proud that we was a migrant worker, which brought him to Ohio. He graduated from Ada High School and played varsity football. He went on to serve his country in the US Air Force and was a jet mechanic during the Vietnam War. When he returned home he worked at the migrant rest center. Oscar was a commander at the Tontogany American Legion and commissioner at the Weston baseball field. He was a district manager at OBES and retired after 30 years. He loved Las Vegas, gambling and cheating at golf. Oscar also loved dancing and listening to Tejano music. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Oscar’s honor may be gifted to the family. Visitation for Oscar will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4:00 pm until the time of a rosary service at 7:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Oscar’s Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.