Evelyn Painter, 56, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday April 23, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1965 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Evelyn enjoyed spending her time watching movies. Her greatest joy is life was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by her children, Nathan Pirooz and his fiancée Heather Sting of Bowling Green, Erin (Daniel) Gray of Perrysburg, and Nicole Davis of Sylvania. Her grandchildren Danny, Donovan and Sophia. She is also survived by her mother Julie Gutierrez, as well as her sisters Julie Ann Miller, Sidelia Reyna, Adela Gutierrez, and brothers Arturo and Armando Gutierrez. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends behind.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Sherry, Antonia and Estela; her grandmother Florence Olague; her stepdad Osvaldo Gutierrez and Ronnie Pena.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Evelyn’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.