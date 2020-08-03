Evelyn Luella Nugent, age 93, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Life Community. She was born on August 31, 1926 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Lorenz R. & Kathryn E. (Shue) Good. Evelyn married Kenneth D. Nugent on July 19, 1945 in Owensborough, Kentucky; he preceded her in passing on August 26, 2017.
Surviving Evelyn is her son, John A. (Sue) Nugent of Tipp City, Ohio; daughter, Mary “Kathy” (Thomas “Mike”) Champine of Wayne, Ohio; grandchildren, Mike (Trina) Champine, Jr., Doug (Deb) Champine, Jason (Cruz) Champine, April (Brian) Long, John (April) Nugent II; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Tommy, Nick, Emma, Mercedes, Sean, Monica, Nate; and great-great-grandchildren, Ian, Greyson, & Liliana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenz & Katherine; and loving husband, Kenneth.
All services will be private per Evelyn’s request. Arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Evelyn’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.