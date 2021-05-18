Evelyn Luceen Rood, 90, of rural Custar, Ohio passed away early Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
She was born on October 21, 1930 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Walter and Mable (Moor) Meinke. On June 20, 1954 she married Arthur Rood and he preceded her in death on February 12, 1991.
Evelyn graduated from Milton Township High School as Salutatorian of her class. She was a dedicated homemaker and in her later years also worked as a meter reader for Hancock-Wood Electric Company.
She was a faithful woman and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler, where she was active with WELCA, the Junior Lutherans and was a Sunday School teacher. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Milton Township Mental Progress Circle and worked the polls as a member of the Voting Board in Hoytville, Wood County.
In her spare time, she enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, working in her flower gardens, and collecting dolls and decorative plates.
Her family and friends will remember her for her quiet, kind and gentle nature. She was dedicated to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by 5 children, Diann Ewing, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Carl (Doris) Rood, Deland, Florida; Barbara (Michael Wendt) Rood, Salem, Missouri; Patrick Rood, Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Jason Rood, Custar, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, James Ewing; Abigail Ewing; Bryan (Dena) Rood; Michael (Julianne) Rood; Laura (Brandon) Rood-Atwood; Morgan Welch; Joshua Rood; Emily Rood and stepgrandchild, Amanda Myers; 13 great grandchildren, Hailey; Riley; Ava; Alison; Nina; Sylvie; Felix; Kayla; Ayden; Leland; Oakleigh; Maddalyn; and Matilda; and a sister, Wilma Ohms, Fremont, Ohio.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Loren and sister, Betty Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler with Rev. James Wenger officiating. Graveside services will follow at Milton Township Cemetery, Custar, Ohio.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday prior to the services in the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Landscaping or the Wood County Humane Society.
Memories and messages can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.