Evelyn L. Coakley, 82, of Cygnet, passed away on August 13, 2022 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, OH.

She was born on January 31, 1940, in Bloomdale to the late Avery and Florence (Weiker) Kepp. She married Carl “Duane” Coakley on July 22, 1967, and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2010.