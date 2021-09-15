Evelyn J. Kinstle, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday September 12, 2021. She was born on August 27, 1937 to Elmer and Bessie (Weaver) Hoversten in Berdette, IA. She married Thomas Kinstle on August 8, 1970, they just celebrated their 51st Anniversary, and he survives.
Evelyn (“Evie”), AKA Gran Gran (1-2-3 I Love You Mostest) enjoyed her landscaping career, but retired from her own housecleaning business. She enjoyed spending time traveling, camping, and fishing. Her favorite city to travel to, was New Orleans and she thoroughly enjoyed going on Caribbean cruises with her family and friends. She also enjoyed gambling and loved to socialize and interact with others, no matter their age. She was fun loving and generous with her time. She had a passion for helping others however she could. She was a lifetime member at the Ames American Legion in Iowa and also belonged to the VFW, Eagles, and AMVETS of Bowling Green.
Along with her husband, Thomas, she is survived by her children Darcy L. (Dan) Layman of Bryan, Ohio, Deanna M. (Tim) Meeker of Portage, Ohio, Bruce W. (Carla) Doyle of Findlay, Ohio, and Bradly A. (Carol) Doyle of Bowling Green, Ohio, Lana K. (Lee) Keppeler of Bryan, Ohio, Lisa A. (Ken “Woody”) Woodley of Ames, Iowa, and Holli E. Kinstle (Chris Nozaki-Curtis) of Ames, Iowa. Evelyn is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 8 great, great-grandchildren, as well as 1 brother and 4 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son John A. Kinstle, nine brothers, and one great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. Pastor Ken McBeath of the Upper Room Church of God in Findlay, OH will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in Evelyn’s honor to the Wood County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Kinstle family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.