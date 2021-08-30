Evelyn J. “Joan” Harner Lentz, 99, of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Independence House in Fostoria.
She was born April 11, 1922, in Sandusky County, Scott Township, at home, to the late Melvin F. and Bessie (Russell) Zimmerman. She married Robert “Bob” Harner on March 29, 1941, and he preceded her in death on December 10, 1979. She later married Jack R. Lentz on June 7, 1997, and he then preceded her in death on March 12, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Vickie (Richard) Fillhart, of Kansas, Dennis Harner, of Port Clinton, Richard (Karen) Harner, of Kansas, Dan (Theresa) Harner, of Kansas, and Mertie (Chuck) Schauder, of Fremont; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was additionally preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Harner and a sister, Thelma June Miklovic.
Joan was a 1940 Risingsun High School graduate and was a member of the Word of Truth Christian Center in Bowling Green. She had worked in housekeeping for Fremont Memorial Hospital, Fostoria City Hospital and Good Shepherd Home as well as St Catherine’s Care Center in Fostoria.
Bringing Joan the most enjoyment in life was the Lord.
Visitation will be from 12 noon-1p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, with funeral services beginning in the funeral home at 1p.m., Pastor Randy Correll, presiding.
Burial will follow in Scott Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fostoria Church of God. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com