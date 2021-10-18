Eva Louise (Rodabaugh) Sheffel-Livingston, age 85, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Wood Haven Health Care in Bowling Green. She was born on April 4, 1936, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Floyd & Pearl (Snyder) Rodabaugh, and had three siblings, Donald Rodabaugh, Frances Eskers, and Ann.
Louise married Ford Curtis Sheffel on June 26, 1954, and had five children, Vickie Aller of Findlay, Curt Sheffel of Findlay, Teresa (Barry Clark) Sheffel of Bradner, Paula (Bryan) Sidle of Wayne, and Jo Anna (Michael) Fairbanks of Gibsonburg.
Louise then married Jimmy D. Livingston on December 7, 1996, at the Church of the Good Shepherd near Wayne, and he preceded her in passing on June 4, 2016. She had two step children, Brenda (Steven) Ludwig of Mount Blanchard, and Todd Livingston of Vanlue.
Also surviving Louise are her grandchildren, Kayla (Conor) White, Jarred Aller, Amanda (Tyler) Smith, Christin Johnson, Kelly Johnson, Lyman “Bubba” Johnson, Diana Krupp, Kirk (Dannielle) Sidle, Zachary (Sarah) Fairbanks, Grant Fairbanks, Scott Fairbanks; step-grandchildren, Devin (Morgan) Beck, Jaron (Sara Zaleski) Beck, Kelson Beck, Jenica (Linden Smith) Beck, Ravyn (Kip) Elwood; 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Louise’s family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Wood Haven Health Care and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care given to Louise.
Friends will be received from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Bradner Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to Louise’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org