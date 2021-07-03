Eunice Methena, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away June 25, at her residence after a long illness. She retired from ODOT in 2001 and worked for several years at Kenwood elementary school as a playground monitor while her grandson Kyle attended school there. She enjoyed garage and rummage sales, playing bingo and going to the casino, traveling to see her family, reading, swimming, and her weekly euchre games with Tracy, Kim and Julie.
Survived by sons Shane, Wauseon, Tracy (Kim), Toledo, and Blake, Richmond, Virginia, and daughter Julie, Bowling Green, brothers Butch (Dana), Walbridge, and David (Anne), Arizona, sister Mary (Jim) Tanaka, Arizona, and sister in law Diana Chasteen, Walbridge, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wood and Evelyn (McBride, Wood) Gordon, stepfather Cecil Gordon, brother Thom, Oklahoma, sisters Peggy, California, Wanda, Carey, and Ralynn, Toledo.
Eunice’s wishes were to be cremated and interred with her mother at Fort Meigs Cemetery. A graveside service will be announced after plans are finalized. Any donation in her name can be made to the Wood County Humane Society.