Eula Ackerman, 86, formerly of Bowling Green and Marion, Ohio passed away February 21, 2022.
She was born on July 11,1935 in LaRue, Ohio. She married Henry “Hank” Ackerman on December 12, 1954, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and they were married nearly 67 year before he passed away on December 2, 2021.
Eula is survived by her sons: Dan (Cindy), Dave (Patti), Doug (Rose) and Darren (Lora): grandchildren: Danielle (Jonathan), Aaron, Andrew, Sherry (Sean), MaryJo (Cory), Charlotte, Alex, Brandy, Bailey, Veronica, Kyle, Thomas, Abigail: great grandchildren: Larissa, Kelsey, Colton, Evander: numerous nieces and nephews, her brothers Rueben “Al” (Carol) Messenger, Dale (Judy) McGinnis and sister Donna (Floyd) Hicks and sister-in-law Mrs. Pat Watson. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Eula graduated from LaRue High School in 1953. She worked at a general store and a one pump gas station in Meeker, Ohio for her great-aunt Mattea. She and Hank met on a blind date in the fall of 1953 and were engaged on Easter of 1954, just before Hank was drafted into the Army in April 1954. Eula was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She was an avid football enthusiast looking at high school stats, she enjoyed helping with her grandkids and her favorite nickname was “Goola”. She loved doing crossword and word search puzzles. She had a green thumb and lots of indoor plants. She used to do a lot of canning and making jams and jellies. She loved to watch Jeopardy and her soaps. She enjoyed listening to country music and dancing in the living room with whoever was available. As a member of St. Mark’s she and Hank would take care of the recycling, collecting egg cartons and volunteering for coffee hour. Donations can be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College, BG, OH 43402. Services will be private.
