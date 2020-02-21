Eugene “Speed” Haas, age 83, of Perrysburg, OH passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on August 16, 1936 in Perrysburg, OH to Eugene F. and Elizabeth (Myers) Haas Sr. On May 10, 1958 he married Elaine J. Swartz at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg. Speed and Elaine raised 2 daughters and celebrated over 43 years of marriage before Elaine passed away in December of 2001. Speed worked at and eventually co-owned along with his brother, Haas Service Station in Stony Ridge for 60 years before his retirement. In addition to the service station, he was a farmer taking care of his own farm. His memberships included: St. Jerome Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus as a 3rd Degree Knight, and the Stony Ridge Civic Association, just to name a few. Speed loved watching all Cleveland sports, but especially the Cleveland Indians. He was fond of his trips to the Upper Peninsula where he would travel to the casino twice a year. His family remembers him as a very hard worker with a strong work ethic. His only regret was, that his work kept him away from his girls.