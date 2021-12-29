Eugene R. Avers, 68 of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 with his wife by his side at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH. Gene was born on June 28, 1953 in Port Clinton, OH to Richard and Virginia (Lentner) Avers. He was a member of the 1971 graduating Class at Oak Harbor High School. On July 18, 1975 he married Susan M. Heins at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore, OH. Gene and Sue have raised 2 children and celebrated over 46 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer with Sue by his side, Gene drove school bus for both Woodmore and Eastwood Schools. He also worked assisting with funerals in various capacities at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes for a number of years. Gene was a man of great faith and was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore, where he served the Lord and His Church. His ministries included: serving as Elder, Church Council, Council Chairman, Stewardship & Evangelism Committees, Call & 150th Anniversary Committees Chairman, Sunday School Superintendent, Preschool Board, Dartball Team Manager, League
Secretary/Treasurer, Four Corners Quartet and Church Choir singing bass just to name a few. Gene’s greatest love was his wife Sue and his family. Gene especially enjoyed his grandchildren and going to their sporting events and other activities.
In addition to his wife Susan, left to cherish his memory are his children: Michelle (Doug) Kessen of MI, and Matthew (Shannon) Avers of Woodville. Grandchildren: Cailin, Clayton, Kira and Corinne Kessen, Luke, Blake, Jack, Kade, and Rowyn Avers. Brother: Harold (Marj) Avers of MI. Sisters: Ruth Ann (Bill) Seibert of Lindsey, Dorothy Grau of Oak Harbor and Nancy (Ray) Harder of Oak Harbor. Father-in-law: Kenneth Heins of Elmore, sister-in-law: Cynthia Heins of Woodville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law: Margaret Heins, brothers-in-law: Richard Heins, David Wendt, Marvin Grau, niece: Deborah Jones and nephew: Ken Klotz.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main St. Woodville, OH. Due to ongoing health concerns, all guests attending are requested to wear their face mask. Eugene will be laid to rest following a private family service at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, OH. Officiating will be Pr. Stephen Lutz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Trinity Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.