Ethel Marie (Hall) Huntley, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Elizabeth Scott Community. Ethel Marie was born December 3, 1927 in Robinson, Illinois to George and Ethel (Shirkliff) Hall. She married Frank Huntley, Sr. on September 4, 1949 and they shared 63 years together until he passed on May 30, 2012.
Ethel Marie worked for National Family Opinion in Research and Development for over 16 years, retiring July 1994. Prior to that, she worked as a bookkeeper for Grace E. Smith Co. for several years. She was a lifelong member of Perrysburg First Church; taught Sunday school classes in years past; and helped with church events. Ethel Marie proudly worked as an election poll worker for over 48 years and was a precinct chairman in later years. Ethel Marie was a member of the Elizabeth Circle, a women’s organization. She was also active in the Perrysburg Lions Club. She enjoyed working outside, flowers, playing bridge, doing latch hook and other crafts, and spending time with family and friends.