Ethel M. (Snyder) Gilsdorf passed away on June 18, 2021 at the age of 95.
She was born in Perrysburg Township on September 12,1925 to Casper and Lillian (Burkhardt) Snyder & lived her childhood on the McCutchenville Road family home. Ethel attended St Rose Catholic Church’s grade school & graduated from Perrysburg High School— living her last few school years with a close family as a teenage “nanny”. She worked at Peters Stamping in Perrysburg and she & her sister Kate were “Rosie Riveter’s” during WW ll — taking hot shell casings off the line.
She met her sweetheart Eugene L Gilsdorf in 1943 & they married in 1946 after he returned from his Army WWII overseas service. They built their forever home in Lake Township on East Broadway, Walbridge Ohio where they raised their 3 children Ken, Sue & Kathy, and celebrated 67 years of marriage until Gene’s death in 2013.
Ethel spent her happy life in her home, in her yard and as the most beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Ethel was a member of St Jerome’s Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time at funeral dinners for years. She was a former member of Lake Township Parks Committee, and of Wood Co Genealogy Society. She was proudly awarded the First Family of Wood County membership in 2008 — which recognizes proof of her Burkhardt and Heilman ancestors that had residency in Wood Co prior to 1855.
Through the years Ethel enjoyed baking, sewing, word search puzzles and gardening — and she mowed her own yard until the age of 88! She was famous for her meatloaf, brownies, apple dessert & her sour cream sugar cookies. Her home was open to everyone, was known for her ever-sweet personality and has been the favorite babysitter “Grandma G” to many.
In addition to her parents & husband Gene, Ethel was also proceeded in death by 2 brothers James and Lawrence Snyder, and 3 sisters, Catherine Rowles, Pearl Zeigler and Dorothy Sabo. She is survived by her children Kenneth (Teresa) Gilsdorf, Suzanne (Robert) Deal – both of Walbridge and Kathleen (Blair) Minning of Portage Ohio and 5 grandchildren- Julia Schultz, Michael Gilsdorf, Amy Necker, Michelle Gilsdorf and Anthony Deal. She cherished her 9 great grandchildren: Aleah & Kyle Kolodzieski, Logan & Benjamin Necker, Samantha & Aidan Deal, Mason, Mya & Cyrena Gilsdorf — as well as her first great-great granddaughter, Violet. She was blessed with our special Hopper family and with many wonderful nieces & nephews who never forgot to call, bake her cookies, or stop by to visit & take something from her candy dish. She spent her last 2 years at Northwood’s Parkcliffe Memory Care Group Home where she received loving care and made many friends.
Donations can be made to “Parkcliffe Memory Care” at 3055 E Plaza Blvd, Northwood Ohio