Esther M. Metzger, age 97, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on May 30, 1925 to Frank W. and Grace W. (Schroeder) Miller in Stony Ridge, OH.

Esther is survived by her daughter: Linda (Steve) Bales of Elida, OH, grandson: Brad Bales of Westerville, OH, great granddaughter: Karoline Kelli-Marie Bales, nieces and nephews: Ron (Mary) Lohrbach, Karen (Chuck) Botzko, Susan (Larry) Ragan, Barbara Apple, Jan Knape, Nancy (Nick) DeShetler, Julie (Steve) Scott, Patti Fraser, Tim Cleland and Beth Ann Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Kelli Kristine Bales, sister: Viola Lorhbach, brother: Harold Miller and nephews: Randy Miller, Tom Cleland and Don Cleland.