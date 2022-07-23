Esther M. Metzger, age 97, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on May 30, 1925 to Frank W. and Grace W. (Schroeder) Miller in Stony Ridge, OH.
Esther is survived by her daughter: Linda (Steve) Bales of Elida, OH, grandson: Brad Bales of Westerville, OH, great granddaughter: Karoline Kelli-Marie Bales, nieces and nephews: Ron (Mary) Lohrbach, Karen (Chuck) Botzko, Susan (Larry) Ragan, Barbara Apple, Jan Knape, Nancy (Nick) DeShetler, Julie (Steve) Scott, Patti Fraser, Tim Cleland and Beth Ann Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Kelli Kristine Bales, sister: Viola Lorhbach, brother: Harold Miller and nephews: Randy Miller, Tom Cleland and Don Cleland.
Esther held various positions throughout the years which included being a secretary with Owens-Illinois for 10 years, co-owner of Luckey Oil Equipment from 1961 to 1974 and then later worked with the Wood County Auditor’s Office. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green where she was a member of the Silvers Group. In addition, she was a member of the Wood County Hospital Guild and had volunteered at the hospital over 30 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and visiting with her friends. Esther had many friends that assisted her in her later years which enabled her to stay independent in her own home. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all those people who were very special to her.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 pm, Monday, July 25, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 beginning at 11am. There will be an additional time of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Spicer. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati or Ronald McDonald House. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com