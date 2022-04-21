Esther Louise Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home with her children near her side. She was born on December 18, 1927 in Curtice, OH to Edward and Anna (Lauman) Miller. She would graduate Valedictorian of the Olney High School class of 1945, (Northwood High School). On May 23, 1953 she married Wayne Speck in Toledo. Esther and Wayne raised 3 children and celebrated over 45 years of marriage before Wayne’s passing in 1998.
In addition to being a homemaker and taking care of a family, Esther was co-owner of Speck Sales in Bowling Green. Even in her later years after her sons would take over the business, Esther still worked as office manager and was affectionately known as the “boss”. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. What little free time she would allow herself, as working was and remained her passion, Esther, enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Esther is the loving mother of: Terry (Lori) Speck, Becky (Mike) Schardt and Bruce (Shelly) Speck, all of Perrysburg. She is also grandmother and great-grandmother to 24. In addition to her husband Wayne, she was preceded in death by brothers: Harold and Roy, sisters: Helen and Dorothy.
Family and friends will be received 4-7p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral Services will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation beginning at 3 p.m., until time of services. Officiating, will be Rev. Paul Reichert and Rev. Mark Wentz. Esther will be laid to rest in a private family committal service in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, Ohio. A bereavement meal will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Eastwood Educational Foundation (Speck family Scholarship) or Genacross Lutheran Services. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.