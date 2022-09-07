Esther Joan Britton was born on June 21, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She passed away at her home in Ocala, Florida on August 24th, 2022.
She was 70 years old.Paul Britton and Joan Hartman were married in West Millgrove, Ohio on December 1, 1984. Joan and Paul welcomed a daughter, Andrea Lynn Britton, on September 17, 1985. Joan and Paul welcomed a son-in-law, Kyle Pentkowski, in 2016 and then a grandson,
Lucian Pentkowski, in 2018.Joan is survived by her husband Paul Britton, daughter Andrea (Kyle) Pentkowski, grandson Lucian Pentkowski, her mother Esther Hartman, her brothers and sisters, Jerry Hartman, Connie Plouck, Dennis Hartman, Laura Carnicom, David Hartman, Robert Hartman, Douglas Hartman, Jeanne Williams, Janine Pace, Brian Hartman, and Randy Hartman and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her in-laws, Kathleen Britton, Mary Davenport, John Britton and Mark Britton.
Preceding her in death was her father, Johnny Hartman Sr, Johnny Hartman Jr, daughters Kelly Hartman and Kristy Mathias, father-in-law Ralph Britton and nephew Brandon Britton. There will be a family service at a later date.
Contributions and donations can be left at:Go Fund Me: https://gofundme/f26131fc or you can search it under Memorial and Cremation for Joan Britton.