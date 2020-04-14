Esther Arlene Helberg Lobdell was born June 2, 1919 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late George R. Helberg and Gertrude Farmer Helberg.
She had been a resident of Mineola for 40 years, formerly living in Bluffton, Ohio. She worked as a realtor and housewife.
She was Methodist by faith, and a member United Methodist Women and an Eastern Star for over 60 years in Ohio. She loved quilting, playing bridge, crocheting, needle-work and all kind of crafts. She was loving known as the “Crafty Lady.”
She also enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the country, something she greatly missed after his passing.
Mrs. Lobdell passed away at the age of 100 on April 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and the love of her life, Vern A. Lobdell in 1999. She also lost 7 sisters, 3 brothers, and one grandchild, Philip Lobdell.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn Lobdell of Mineola, Roy Lobdell (Patricia) of Mineola, Vern Lobdell, Jr. of Mineola, Edwin Lobdell (Pamela) of Ohio; fourteen grandchildren, Keith Bowers, Dawn Mack, Kelly Richard, Steve Lobdell, Krista Lloyd, Jason Lobdell, Brian Lobdell, Vern Lobdell III, Randall Lobdell, Laurea Cole, Miranda Lobdell, Micah Lobdell, Lori Schimtz, Ryan Lobdell; twenty-one great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held for Arlene at a later date and time.
If desired, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 612 N. Newsom St., Mineola, TX 75773, or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.