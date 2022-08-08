Esmerelda “Mary” Castorena, 70, of Weston, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1952 to the late Castulo and Maria (Ramirez) Flores in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married Jesus “Jesse” Castorena Sr. and he survives her.

Esmerelda is also survived by her children: Annette (Jason) Godosky; Jesus “Jesse” Jr.(Jennifer) Castorena; and grandchildren: Isabelle, Grady, Sophia, and Santino. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Elvira, Inez, Olga, Jose, Sulema, and Baby Boy; and nieces: Sally and Gloria Flores.