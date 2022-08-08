Esmerelda “Mary” Castorena, 70, of Weston, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1952 to the late Castulo and Maria (Ramirez) Flores in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married Jesus “Jesse” Castorena Sr. and he survives her.
Esmerelda is also survived by her children: Annette (Jason) Godosky; Jesus “Jesse” Jr.(Jennifer) Castorena; and grandchildren: Isabelle, Grady, Sophia, and Santino. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Elvira, Inez, Olga, Jose, Sulema, and Baby Boy; and nieces: Sally and Gloria Flores.
Esmerelda was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She read the bible and prayed with her rosary daily. She loved to travel to Florida with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, going for walks, gardening, collecting Mickey Mouse, and spending time with her loved ones. She especially loved traveling on day trips with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for being a sweet lady who was kind to others and loved her family very much. She will be dearly missed. Her husband, daughter, son, and granddaughter were by side until the day of her passing.
Memorial contribution in her honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 for 4:00 until the time of the rosary service at 7:00 PM at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green. Burial will immediately follow at Weston Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Esmerelda’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.