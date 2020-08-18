Erna R. Froman age (96), of Luckey, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. She was born October 4, 1923 to Christian and Helene (Czirr) Eiseman, in Hatton, OH. On September 25, 1946 she married William Froman in Luckey, OH. Erna and William raised one daughter and celebrated nearly 59 years of marriage, before William’s passing in July of 2005. She worked in various capacities over the years, including assistant Post Master at the Dunbridge Post Office, delivering flowers and later an office clerk at the Luther Home Society for eight years, before she finally retired. She was a woman of faith and was an active member at Salem-Grace United Lutheran Church in Luckey. Erna was also a member of the Guild of Luther Homes Society and the St. Luke’s Auxiliary.
Erna is survived by her daughter, Beth (Bob) Hickok of Luckey. Granddaughters: Dawn (Lennox) Mitchell of Swanton and Julie (Mark Hubscher) Hickok of Toledo. Great-grandchildren: Jordan, Joshua, Jessica, and Cory, great-great-grandchild, Roland, and sister-in-law, Peggy (Bob) Davis of NC. In addition to her
husband William, she was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Dale and Ralph Eiseman, and sister, Lois Eiseman.
Erna will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Grace’s Place Free Store. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com