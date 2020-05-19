Erma L. Francis, 82, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1937 in Moline, OH to Karl and Loie (Blandin) Keller. She would later marry Larry Francis, and have two children with him before his early death in 1964. Erma, worked as a custodian for 20 plus years at Bowling Green State University. She was a member of Moline United Methodist Church, enjoyed doing craft projects, and spending time with her animals
Erma is survived by her son; Charles Francis of Moline and sister, June Courter of Stony Ridge. In addition to her husband Larry, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Susie Francis and brothers: Wayne, Pete and Richard Keller.
Erma will be laid to rest next to her husband Larry and daughter Susie, at Bradner Cemetery. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the Moline United Methodist Church. Condolences can be shared with Charles the family at, www.marshfuneralhomes.com