Erle Thomas Alexander; known as Erle to people he worked with and on legal documents but to family friends and neighbors he was known as Tom. Tom passed away on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1921 to Erle and Zella (Bruning) Alexander at the family home.
In 1936 the Pemberville Calf Club was started and at the Pemberville Fair Tom had the reserve champ. Tom was a delegate to Boys State and while in high school Tom was on the debate team graduated in 1939 and was the last surviving member of the Pemberville High School 1939 graduating class. He then attended Bowling Green State University and eventually served in the United States Army Air Corp as a pilot in WWII. Tom received his pilot’s wings at Blackland Army Air Force Base, Waco TX on April 15, 1945 often commenting that his favorite plane was the B-17. After his return from the war, he would meet and court his future wife, Donna Mae (Hurrelbrink) for eight years and marry her on August 22, 1959 in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, OH. Tom and his new bride then moved in the home that he built for the couple.
He was a lifelong farmer and carpenter in the Bowling Green and Toledo area. Tom and Donna also opened Alexander’s Christmas Trees which has served generations of families in the area. Tom was always active redoing a barn roof at age 86, combining at age 96, laying a floor at age 99 from a chair. He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church Pemberville, Pemberville Freedom Post #183, National Rifle Association, Wood County Parks and the Wood County Farm Bureau. In his spare time Tom enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, crossword puzzles, sleeping outside on a air mattress with a sleeping bag from April to November and actively following politics.
Tom is survived by his wife: Donna, son; Mark Alexander of Genoa, daughters; Leslie (Eric) Shiffler of Pemberville, Dr. Shelley (Rick) Schnoor of Riga MI, brother; Ned (Marianne) Alexander of Worthington, grandsons; Noah and Gabriel Schnoor; Hunter and Austin Shiffler and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 infant sons, brothers; Joseph & George and sister-in-laws; Bunny and Helen Alexander.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, OH in the fellowship hall following the cemetery committal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of contributions to: Pemberville Freedom Post # 183 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
We would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent - Mercy Medical Center for their loving care of our husband, father and grandfather Erle “Tom” Alexander during his illness. Also thanks to Dr. N. Daboul for his care for Tom over the years. We also thank our Christmas tree customers for their friendliness to Erle when being at our home. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.