Eric Allen Miller, 55, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 20, 2021. He was born on May 11, 1965 to the late Clarence and Ann (Current) Miller. He married Beth Ann (Roe) Miller on June 11, 1994 and she survives him.
Eric is also survived by his sons: Kian Miller and Nick Miller; sister Amy Heimert; brothers: Michael (Joan) Miller and Steve (Carol) Miller. Eric was preceded in death by his parents.
Eric was a 1984 graduate of Otsego High School. He went on to work at Belleville Bros Meat Market for 13 years. The last 5 years he worked for Morlock Asphalt. Eric enjoyed bowling, golfing, and collecting model trains. He loved camping, and making trips to Amish country. Eric was a huge WWII history buff, was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and was a die-hard Ohio State University football fan. He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Toledo Hospital for the excellent care Eric received while battling COVID for 54 days.
Memorial contributions in Eric’s honor may be gifted to the Kidney Cancer Association.
Visitation for Eric will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A Funeral Service for Eric will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Milton Township Cemetery. The funeral service will stream live via the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home Facebook page. Those attending services are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
