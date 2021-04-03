Emmitt Wade Bruton, 82, passed away on February 10, 2021 in Abilene, Texas.
Wade was born to Nettie Francis Hopkins and Emmett Hiram Bruton on September 30, 1938 in Hodges, Texas.
Wade grew up in Abilene and treasured fond memories of his childhood days on the family farm and working on a ranch. As a young man, he traveled to Waterville, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Joan Verna Taylor, and married on June 12, 1960. He and Joan lived most of their 50-year marriage in Ohio, with some years in Abilene during the 1970s. After his wife’s passing, he returned to Abilene to enjoy cherished time with family.
Wade retired from a career in quality control and transportation management at Biofit Engineered Products in Bowling Green, Ohio. Throughout his life, he loved traveling—always curious to see what is “over the next hill” and eager to meet a new friend and share stories. In 2019, he accomplished his goal of visiting all 50 states. He was a skilled woodworker and gardener. In recent years, he enjoyed many evenings dancing with friends at Rose Park.
Wade was a happy, fun-loving, kind, and caring man. He cherished family connections, and was pleased to welcome others into his circle. He and his wife fostered children in Abilene. In Bowling Green, Ohio, they hosted exchange students from around the world. Wade was generous with his love and gentle with his guidance.
Wade was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brothers Billy and Travis Edwin, and sister-in-law Virginia.
Wade is survived by his daughter Dawn Marie, daughter Mindy Jo, granddaughter Ashley Marie Long, grandson Steven Patrick Biela, great-granddaughter Adrianna Marie Anthony, great-grandson Dominic Edward Anthony, brothers Jim, Marvin and wife Mary, Tom and wife Carole, Knox and wife Carolyn, Royce, Keith, sister Brenda, sister-in-law Arritta, beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and exchange student “sons”.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
A memorial service will be held at Piersall Funeral Directors in Abilene, TX on April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed.