Emily (Emmy) Ducket Johnson, formerly of Walbridge, passed away in
Bowling Green, OH on December 6, 2020. Emmy was born on February 12, 1927 at home in Walbridge to Earl and Margaret (Strehlau) Ducket. She married Daniel (Tiny) Johnson on June 12, 1945. They had two children, Bev and Lenny. After her family was raised, Emmy enrolled in nurses’ training to become an LPN. She spent her nursing career at the Lutheran Home in Toledo.
Her husband; parents; sister, Doris; brothers, Homer and Donnie; granddaughters, Teri and Wendi; and son-in-law, Larry all predeceased her. She is survived by daughter, Bev and son, Lennie (Barb) as well as grandchildren, Pat (Tim) Snyder, Mike (Dawn) Walter, Laura (Eric) Leslie, and great-grandchildren, Hayley Powell and Daniel Walter. Emmy is also survived by nieces, Carole (John) Carlson, Sandy Winebrenner, Vicki (Larry) Sigler; nephew, Keith (Debbie) Ducket; best friends, Becky Squires and Jan Baker and her wonderful caregivers/friends, Jody Brewer and Heather June.
Emmy was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge. She and Tiny loved to bowl, play cards and travel. They were volunteers for the Toledo Society for the Handicapped for a number of years. Emmy was full of life and fun and a bulwark of stability and support to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Lake Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com