Emerson E. Eidson, age 94, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Woodside Assisted Living Center in Kalamazoo, MI.
The youngest of five siblings, he was born in Cygnet, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Lelah (Kenyon) Eidson. Emerson lived a life of quiet service and was a man of great faith. In 1943, he was granted a local preachers license by the Toledo district of the Methodist Church. He would use that faith to impact countless lives.
He was active in scouting and readily served in the Army during World War II. Honorably discharged, he returned in 1947 and married Zola Evelyn Weaver. Together he and Zola moved to Montana where they lived until 1952. At that time, he accepted a position with the Upjohn Company. Moving to Kalamazoo, he worked in the Virology Dept. for 35 years. In retirement, he continued to stay busy, whether it was perfecting his woodworking, playing golf, driving for the Red Cross, or building wheelchair ramps. He and Zola loved to travel and made many happy memories from Russia to the Grand Canyon. They were active members at FUMC in Kalamazoo for over 60 years and volunteered hundreds of hours to many local agencies.
Emerson was preceded in death by Zola on August 16, 2018. He is survived by five children, Carolyn Allen, Janie Bare, Michael Eidson, Ann Eidson and Martha Gordon, and their families.
The family is tremendously grateful to the staff of Woodside at Friendship Village, where he lived after Zola’s passing. The world was made better by his kind, generous nature, and is poorer with his passing. Given the extraordinary circumstances, there are no plans for service at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes or the Employee Appreciation Fund of Friendship Village, c/o the funeral home.