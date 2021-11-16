Elwood R. Vanek, age 86, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Perrysburg. He was born on July 5, 1935 in Pemberville, OH to Joseph and Ulo (Kimmel) Vanek. On October 8, 1960 he married Marjorie Osborn in Bowling Green, OH. Elwood and Marjorie raised 4 daughters and celebrated over 52 years of marriage before Marjorie’s passing in January of 2013.
Elwood worked in various capacities in his younger years, he later was a Tool and Die Maker for Hercules Stamping in Pemberville for 29 years before he retired. His memberships included: being a founding member of the Power of Yesteryear Club, the Buckeye Two-Cylinder Club, Black Swamp Chapter of the American Truck Society and S.C.R.A.P. He enjoyed collecting antique John Deere tractors, and maintained strong interest in antique Mack Trucks. He was proud of his family homestead where he lived his entire life. His greatest joy always remained his family.
Elwood is survived by his daughters: Alice Vanek of Bowling Green, Sara (Scott) Richardville) of NC, Emily (Allen) Snyder of Pemberville and Patricia Wells of Bowling Green. Grandsons: Joshua Wellington of MO, Daniel Snyder of Bowling Green and great-granddaughter: Savannah of MO. In addition to his wife Marjorie, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Miller. Interment will be in Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Pemberville-Freedom Township Fire Department. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.